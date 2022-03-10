Absent In Body Shares New Visualizer Video "Rise From Ruins"

Absent In Body make their Relapse Records debut with the terrifying new album, "Plague God," out March 25 on LP/CD/CS/Digital (pre-orders available here).

Today, Absent In Body share the third single, "Rise From Ruins." The song is now available on all streaming services, and you can watch a visualizer below.

"Rise From Ruins" made a special debut this past Sunday, March 6 as part of All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution PPV event. "Rise From Ruins" is the official theme song of the television show’s House of Black group featuring AEW wrestlers Malakai Black, Brody King (God’s Hate) and Buddy Matthews. Watch the full entrance here.

Guitarist Mathieu Vandekerckhove comments: "The blueprints of most AIB songs were made when I was on tour with Amenra. Because of the long journeys, I had a lot of free time on the bus. Different landscapes every day. The emptiness of the mountains, the desolate empty cities at night… At one day, when recording the album, I had too much negative news and havoc on my socials shoved into my face. And the riff to this song was an instinctive reaction to that. I fought it off. This song is definitely a reflection of that moment, that day."