Aviana Reveals New Album "Corporation" Details; Shares New Music Video "Transcendent"

Swedish alternative metal act Aviana have released a video for new single "Transcendent" and announced the release of new album "Corporation," out 3rd August via Arising Empire. You can watch the video below.

Frontman and bandleader Joel Holmqvist commented "The new single 'Transcendent' is a little bit different compared to the other songs we've released so far. It has some extended clean vocals in it and was really fun to write. I hope people will enjoy it and the fact that we are trying out some different style of songs, while trying to stick to the Aviana sound, which is something you can expect from the whole album."

On the album, he continues: "There is an album coming in August, finally. But I never wanted to have people sit around and wait for new Aviana music. Instead I've been working continuously to try and get new stuff out there for the fans. You should consider this album more of an "Collection of Singles" rather than something else. There will be new songs on the album which haven't been released yet, but also songs that we've already put out since 2021 will be on the album."

Tracklisting:

1. Curriculum

2. Obsession

3. Rage

4. Paradox

5. Oblivion

6. Retaliation

7. Anomaly

8. Transcendent

9. Illuminate

10. Overcome

11. Negligence