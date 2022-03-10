Sum Of R Posts New Music Video "Borderline" Online
Swiss progressive metal outfit Sum Of R has posted a new music video online for the song, "Borderline." You can check it out below. "Borderline" is taken from "Lahbryce," to be released March 25th through Consouling Sounds.
Sum Of R's new song, "Borderline," follows recent singles "Lust" and "Crown of Diseased" from the awaited new record "Lahbryce." The band has also shared a string of live performance videos of three tracks from the album, filmed at the DAFT studios last year.
