Akiavel To Perform A Special Live Streamed Set For Knotfest's Pulse Fest
French melodic death metal outfit Akiavel are pleased to announce their participation in Knotfest's Pulse Fest on March 22nd. The online festival will be streamed on Friday, March 11th, at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 9pm CET on Knotfest.com.
Akiavel comments: "We are excited and honored to participate in Pulse Fest! Knotfest's commitment to newer or up-and-coming bands is inspiring. We are also excited to play alongside such wonderful bands as Shadow of Intent, Creeping Death and Vexed. This will be a fun way to reach out fans all across the world who haven't had the chance to see us live yet and we hope everyone has a blast!"
