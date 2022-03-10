"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Akiavel To Perform A Special Live Streamed Set For Knotfest's Pulse Fest

posted Mar 10, 2022 at 11:13 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

French melodic death metal outfit Akiavel are pleased to announce their participation in Knotfest's Pulse Fest on March 22nd. The online festival will be streamed on Friday, March 11th, at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 9pm CET on Knotfest.com.

Akiavel comments: "We are excited and honored to participate in Pulse Fest! Knotfest's commitment to newer or up-and-coming bands is inspiring. We are also excited to play alongside such wonderful bands as Shadow of Intent, Creeping Death and Vexed. This will be a fun way to reach out fans all across the world who haven't had the chance to see us live yet and we hope everyone has a blast!"

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Akiavel To Stream At Knotfest's Pulse Fest"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 