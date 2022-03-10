Exclusive

Symphonic Metal Band Threads Of Fate Debut Full Album On Metalunderground

Death is a subject that fascinates mankind to no end. Based on the sheer endless amount of music, novels, poetry & paintings,the inevitable end of every person’s existence as proven to be fertile ground for art to develop from. It is not often however that this subject is handled in a way that sounds both fresh and recognizable at the same time.

Threads of Fate’s upcoming album ‘The Cold Embrace of the Light’ does exactly that and more.The band formed by vocalist Jon Pyres in 2017 was set out to explore the concepts of death and decay through a sound that showcases a blend of symphonic, doom & progressive metal combined into something of it’s own. Joined in this project by keyboardist/orchestral arranger Vikram Shankar and guitarist/producer Jack Kosto, the band released their first EP‘s "Funeral For The Virtuous’ independently in December 2018 which was received favorably by critics and fans. The trio realized that they had created a foundation they could build something bigger and more elaborate upon.

You can stream the full album here!

For Fans of: Evergrey, Insomnium, Swallow The Sun, Katatonia, Nightwish, Dark Tranquility and My Dying Bride

