Pestilent Reign Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP "Ascension"
Stuttgart, Germany-based death metal quartet Pestilent Reign premiere the full-album stream of the band's new EP "Ascension", which was released February 4, 2022 via Rising Nemesis Records
Check out now "Ascension" in its entirety below.
"Ascension" track-list:
1. Ekel
2. Grinding Teeth
3. Castigation
4. Shelter
Line-up:
Lars Hägele - Guitar
Mick Figura - Bass
Christoph Sauner - Vocals
Sebastian Unic - Drums
