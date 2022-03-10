Pestilent Reign Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP "Ascension"

Stuttgart, Germany-based death metal quartet Pestilent Reign premiere the full-album stream of the band's new EP "Ascension", which was released February 4, 2022 via Rising Nemesis Records

Check out now "Ascension" in its entirety below.

"Ascension" track-list:

1. Ekel

2. Grinding Teeth

3. Castigation

4. Shelter

Line-up:

Lars Hägele - Guitar

Mick Figura - Bass

Christoph Sauner - Vocals

Sebastian Unic - Drums