Stagnant Premiere Debut Single "Overlord" From Upcoming Debut EP "I, Devil"
Pennsylvania/Florida-based deathcore project Stagnant premiere their debut single “Overlord”, taken from the duo's upcoming debut EP "I, Devil", due out later this year.
Check out now "Overlord" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
As the World Dies Premiere New Song "Desolate"
- Next Article:
Pestilent Reign Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Stagnant Premiere Debut Single 'Overlord'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.