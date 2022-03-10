As the World Dies Premiere New Song "Desolate" From Upcoming New Album "Agonist"
UK death metal band As the World Dies premiere a new song entitled “Desolate”, taken from their impending new album "Agonist", which will be out in stores March 25th via Transcending Obscurity.
Check out now "Desolate" streaming via YouTube for you below.
