Fadead Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "L’estremità del mondo" From Upcoming New EP "Terra Ferita"
Italian grindcore band Fadead premiere a new song and lyric video called “L’estremità del mondo”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Terra Ferita", which will be out in stores this April via Lethal Scissor Records.
Check out now "L’estremità del mondo" streaming via YouTube for you below.
