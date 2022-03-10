Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “Telescope” From New Album “The Generation Of Danger”
Tallah have slated a September 09th release date for their new concept album “The Generation Of Danger“, which will be released by Earache Records.
A new official music video for the outing’s first advance track named “Telescope” has premiered streaming for you now below:
Tells singer Justin Bonitz:
‘The Generation Of Danger’ is a completely new and fresh concept for us, both lyrically and instrumentally. We wanted to take what made ‘Matriphagy’ so good and jack it up to 150%. The tracks are monstrous, daunting, and the story the music tells dives into the idea of people hiding what they truly desire until someone else comes along and forces it to surface. It’s a concept album about a genius scientist who gets fed up with being swept under the rug. After the multi-billion-dollar corporation that employs him takes credit for his latest, award-winning invention, he snaps and retaliates against them by forcing them to take part in the greatest experiment the world of science has ever seen.”
Adds drummer Max Portnoy (Code Orange):
“‘Telescope‘ is one of fastest and most chaotic songs on ‘The Generation Of Danger‘. It was the first song I started working on for the record and it went through hundreds of changes. It’s one of my top picks from the album with the song having 2 different choruses. One being a melodic one and one with a more rap type of vibe. The song has a lot to offer.
The TGOD game was something I’ve been wanting to do since we started thinking of unique ways to present this album. It was an idea I hadn’t seen anyone do before and it’s the perfect way of setting up the album’s concept while offering loads of easter eggs and teasers. You’re essentially placed directly into the story and I feel it’s the most immersive thing we’ve ever done. I’m super proud of how it turned out.”
“The Generation Of Danger” track-list:
01 – “mud_castle”
02 – “The Hard Reset”
03 – “Stomping Grounds”
04 – “The Impressionist”
05 – “Shaken (Not Stirred)”
06 – “For The Recognition”
07 – “Of Nothing”
08 – “Dicker’s Done”
09 – “Telescope”
10 – “Wendrid”
11 – “Headfirst”
12 – “Thistle”
13 – “How Long?”
Tallah will be joining All That Remains on their 15th anniversary of “The Fall Of Ideals” tour, opening alongside Miss May I and Varials on the below dates:
03/12 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
03/13 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
03/14 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre
03/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
03/17 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
03/19 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
03/21 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs
03/24 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
03/25 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
03/26 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
03/27 Joliet, IL – The Forge
03/30 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
03/31 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
04/01 Sioux City, IA – Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino
04/02 Dubuque, IA – Q Casino Showroom
04/04 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
04/05 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
04/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
04/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
04/09 Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom
04/10 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
04/12 Bozeman, MT – The ELM
04/13 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
04/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
04/16 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall
04/17 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre
04/18 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04/19 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
04/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
04/22 Tucson, AZ – Encore
04/23 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/24 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live
04/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
04/29 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/30 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
05/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
05/03 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
05/04 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
05/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
05/07 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
05/09 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
05/10 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi—Fi Annex
05/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
05/14 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
05/15 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
05/17 Easton, PA – One Centre Square
05/18 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
05/19 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater
05/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster
