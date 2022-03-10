Tallah Premiere New Single & Music Video “Telescope” From New Album “The Generation Of Danger”

Tallah have slated a September 09th release date for their new concept album “The Generation Of Danger“, which will be released by Earache Records.

A new official music video for the outing’s first advance track named “Telescope” has premiered streaming for you now below:

Tells singer Justin Bonitz:

‘The Generation Of Danger’ is a completely new and fresh concept for us, both lyrically and instrumentally. We wanted to take what made ‘Matriphagy’ so good and jack it up to 150%. The tracks are monstrous, daunting, and the story the music tells dives into the idea of people hiding what they truly desire until someone else comes along and forces it to surface. It’s a concept album about a genius scientist who gets fed up with being swept under the rug. After the multi-billion-dollar corporation that employs him takes credit for his latest, award-winning invention, he snaps and retaliates against them by forcing them to take part in the greatest experiment the world of science has ever seen.”

Adds drummer Max Portnoy (Code Orange):

“‘Telescope‘ is one of fastest and most chaotic songs on ‘The Generation Of Danger‘. It was the first song I started working on for the record and it went through hundreds of changes. It’s one of my top picks from the album with the song having 2 different choruses. One being a melodic one and one with a more rap type of vibe. The song has a lot to offer.

The TGOD game was something I’ve been wanting to do since we started thinking of unique ways to present this album. It was an idea I hadn’t seen anyone do before and it’s the perfect way of setting up the album’s concept while offering loads of easter eggs and teasers. You’re essentially placed directly into the story and I feel it’s the most immersive thing we’ve ever done. I’m super proud of how it turned out.”

“The Generation Of Danger” track-list:

01 – “mud_castle”

02 – “The Hard Reset”

03 – “Stomping Grounds”

04 – “The Impressionist”

05 – “Shaken (Not Stirred)”

06 – “For The Recognition”

07 – “Of Nothing”

08 – “Dicker’s Done”

09 – “Telescope”

10 – “Wendrid”

11 – “Headfirst”

12 – “Thistle”

13 – “How Long?”

Tallah will be joining All That Remains on their 15th anniversary of “The Fall Of Ideals” tour, opening alongside Miss May I and Varials on the below dates:

03/12 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

03/13 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

03/14 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre

03/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

03/17 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

03/19 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

03/21 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

03/24 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

03/25 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

03/26 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

03/27 Joliet, IL – The Forge

03/30 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

03/31 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

04/01 Sioux City, IA – Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino

04/02 Dubuque, IA – Q Casino Showroom

04/04 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

04/05 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

04/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

04/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

04/09 Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

04/10 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

04/12 Bozeman, MT – The ELM

04/13 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

04/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

04/16 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall

04/17 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

04/18 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04/19 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

04/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

04/22 Tucson, AZ – Encore

04/23 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/24 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live

04/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

04/29 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/30 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

05/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

05/03 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

05/04 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

05/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

05/07 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

05/09 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

05/10 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi—Fi Annex

05/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels

05/14 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

05/15 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

05/17 Easton, PA – One Centre Square

05/18 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

05/19 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater

05/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster