Miss May I Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unconquered”
A new music video for Miss May I‘s brand new single “Unconquered” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. It’s the first new single to arrive from the group’s upcoming new album. Release details for that outing have yet to be announced.
Miss May I will be out touring soon with All That Remains Varials and Tallah. Here’s where the trek will stop:
03/12 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
03/13 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
03/14 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre
03/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
03/17 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
03/19 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
03/21 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs
03/24 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
03/25 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
03/26 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
03/27 Joliet, IL – The Forge
03/30 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
03/31 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
04/01 Sioux City, IA – Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino
04/02 Dubuque, IA – Q Casino Showroom
04/04 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
04/05 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
04/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
04/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
04/09 Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom
04/10 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
04/12 Bozeman, MT – The ELM
04/13 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
04/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
04/16 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall
04/17 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre
04/18 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04/19 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
04/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
04/22 Tucson, AZ – Encore
04/23 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/24 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live
04/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
04/29 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
04/30 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
05/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
05/03 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
05/04 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
05/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
05/07 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
05/09 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
05/10 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi—Fi Annex
05/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
05/14 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
05/15 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage
05/17 Easton, PA – One Centre Square
05/18 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
05/19 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater
05/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster
