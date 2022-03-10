Miss May I Premiere New Single & Music Video “Unconquered”

A new music video for Miss May I‘s brand new single “Unconquered” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. It’s the first new single to arrive from the group’s upcoming new album. Release details for that outing have yet to be announced.

Miss May I will be out touring soon with All That Remains Varials and Tallah. Here’s where the trek will stop:

03/12 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

03/13 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

03/14 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre

03/16 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

03/17 Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

03/19 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

03/21 Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

03/24 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

03/25 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

03/26 East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

03/27 Joliet, IL – The Forge

03/30 Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

03/31 Minneapolis, MN – The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

04/01 Sioux City, IA – Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino

04/02 Dubuque, IA – Q Casino Showroom

04/04 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

04/05 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

04/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

04/08 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

04/09 Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

04/10 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

04/12 Bozeman, MT – The ELM

04/13 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

04/14 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

04/16 Reno, NV – Cargo Concert Hall

04/17 Chico, CA – Senator Theatre

04/18 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04/19 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

04/21 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

04/22 Tucson, AZ – Encore

04/23 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/24 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios Live

04/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/28 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

04/29 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

04/30 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

05/02 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

05/03 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

05/04 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

05/05 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

05/07 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

05/09 Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

05/10 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi—Fi Annex

05/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels

05/14 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

05/15 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Sound Stage

05/17 Easton, PA – One Centre Square

05/18 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

05/19 Huntington, NY – Paramount Theater

05/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster