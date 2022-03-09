Entrails To Release New Album "An Eternal Time Of Decay" In June
Swedish death metal veterans Entrails has announced that they will be releasing a new album entitled, "An Eternal Time Of Decay" on June 24th. The album was mixed by Jimmy Lundqvist, and mastered by Dan Swanö.
"We will drop the first single next month on all streaming platforms, and An Eternal Time Of Decay will be released on June 24, together with a re-issue of The Tomb Awaits on CD and LP," says the band.
Tracklisting:
1. An Eternal Time Of Decay
2. Die To Death
3. Fear The End
4. The Dead
5. Slayed To A Pile Of Flesh
6. Open Casket Feast
7. Dead By Evil
8. Inverted Graveyard
9. Autopsy
10. Reborn In Worms
11. Possessed
