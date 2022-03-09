Viscera Announces UK Tour Dates With Osiah
UK metal heavyweights Viscera have announced a UK headline tour. Support comes from extreme metal horde Osiah.
Featuring former members of Heart of a Coward, Abhorrent Decimation, Martyr Defiled, Nervecell and Surfaces, Viscera formed in 2019.
Inspired by the seminal 90s & 00s bands - notably Pantera, Meshuggah, At The Gates, The Black Dahlia Murder and Killswitch Engage, Viscera combine these influences with modern tech death and deathcore flavours. Combined with a potent blend of watertight syncopation, Viscera are undoubtedly a powerful emerging force to be reckoned with.
The tour dates are as follows:
May 19 Milton Keynes @ The Crauford Arms
May 20 London @ Boston Music Room
May 21 Brighton @ The Green Door Store
May 22 Bournemouth @ The Anvil
May 23 Bristol @ Rough Trade
May 24 Birmingham @ Dead Wax
May 25 Manchester @ The Star and Garter
May 26 Glasgow @ The Garage Attic
May 27 Leeds @ The Key Club
May 28 Nottingham @ Percy Picklebackers
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Deathwhite Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Entrails To Release New Album In June
0 Comments on "Viscera Announces UK Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.