Viscera Announces UK Tour Dates With Osiah

posted Mar 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

UK metal heavyweights Viscera have announced a UK headline tour. Support comes from extreme metal horde Osiah.

Featuring former members of Heart of a Coward, Abhorrent Decimation, Martyr Defiled, Nervecell and Surfaces, Viscera formed in 2019.

Inspired by the seminal 90s & 00s bands - notably Pantera, Meshuggah, At The Gates, The Black Dahlia Murder and Killswitch Engage, Viscera combine these influences with modern tech death and deathcore flavours. Combined with a potent blend of watertight syncopation, Viscera are undoubtedly a powerful emerging force to be reckoned with.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 19 Milton Keynes @ The Crauford Arms
May 20 London @ Boston Music Room
May 21 Brighton @ The Green Door Store
May 22 Bournemouth @ The Anvil
May 23 Bristol @ Rough Trade
May 24 Birmingham @ Dead Wax
May 25 Manchester @ The Star and Garter
May 26 Glasgow @ The Garage Attic
May 27 Leeds @ The Key Club
May 28 Nottingham @ Percy Picklebackers

