Viscera Announces UK Tour Dates With Osiah

UK metal heavyweights Viscera have announced a UK headline tour. Support comes from extreme metal horde Osiah.

Featuring former members of Heart of a Coward, Abhorrent Decimation, Martyr Defiled, Nervecell and Surfaces, Viscera formed in 2019.

Inspired by the seminal 90s & 00s bands - notably Pantera, Meshuggah, At The Gates, The Black Dahlia Murder and Killswitch Engage, Viscera combine these influences with modern tech death and deathcore flavours. Combined with a potent blend of watertight syncopation, Viscera are undoubtedly a powerful emerging force to be reckoned with.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 19 Milton Keynes @ The Crauford Arms

May 20 London @ Boston Music Room

May 21 Brighton @ The Green Door Store

May 22 Bournemouth @ The Anvil

May 23 Bristol @ Rough Trade

May 24 Birmingham @ Dead Wax

May 25 Manchester @ The Star and Garter

May 26 Glasgow @ The Garage Attic

May 27 Leeds @ The Key Club

May 28 Nottingham @ Percy Picklebackers