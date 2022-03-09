Deathwhite Reveals New Album "Grey Everlasting" Details; Shares New Single "Earthtomb"

Enigmatic dark metal outfit, Deathwhite, will release their third studio album, "Grey Everlasting," on June 10 via Season Of Mist. The band is now sharing the devastating first single, "Earthtomb", along with a music video. The heart-wrenching clip, which was created by Guilherme Henriques, can be found below.

Says the band: "It is our abundant pleasure to share the video for ‘Earthtomb’, the first single from Grey Everlasting. The immaculate Guilherme Henriques shot the clip in Aceredo, Spain and Porto, Portugal. Unfortunately, the song and video are a rather timely and direct reflection of the times we live when unchecked power, deception, gas-lighting and flat-out lies are used as tools to wreak havoc upon humanity and sow discord.

"'Earthtomb' was written as our observation - and inherent wish - that these individuals succumb to their misdeeds. What is happening in Ukraine at the moment has, for the members of Deathwhite, made this song more prescient than ever. Our hearts go out to those impacted by this utter tragedy."

Written just as the global lockdown began in March 2020, "Grey Everlasting" is an album of diversity and depth. While the band’s clean vocal delivery set to the backdrop of unyielding dark metal remains ever-present, some new wrinkles are added to Deathwhite’s sound. Extreme metal elements - a reference to the band’s musical background - as well as heavy keyboard orchestration have been brought to the fore. The album also treads more atmospheric paths while staying true to Deathwhite’s melodic underpinnings.

Tracklisting:

1. Nihil

2. Earthtomb

3. No Thought Or Memory

4. Quietly, Suddenly

5. Grey Everlasting

6. White Sleep

7. Immemorial

8. Formless

9. So We Forget

10. Blood And Ruin

11. Asunder