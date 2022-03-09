Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons To Perform Motorhead Sets On UK Tour

Back in 2019, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons announced that they were going to bring a very special Motörhead set to major festivals across Europe. Unfortunately, the pandemic prevented those special shows from happening… until NOW! The band have decided to bring these special sets to the UK for a tour in May. That’s right, the legendary Motörhead guitarist of over 30 years will rekindle the spirit of his old band, and bring the songs back to life alongside his three sons and newly recruited honorary bastard lead vocalist Joel Peters.

Phil Campbell stated,

"Looking forward to SLAMMING out some Motörhead classics to make your ears bleed one more time."

The tour dates are as follows:

May 7 - Merthyr Tydfil, UK - Redhouse Cymru

May 8 - Blackpool - Waterloo Music Bar

May 10 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny

May 11 - Edinburgh, UK - La Belle Angele

May 12 - Leeds, UK - Key Club

May 13 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill

May 16 - Derby, UK - Hairy Dog

May 17 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

May 18 - London, UK, UK - 02 Academy Islington

May 20 - Oxford - 02 Academy 2

May 21 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain