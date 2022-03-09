Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons To Perform Motorhead Sets On UK Tour
Back in 2019, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons announced that they were going to bring a very special Motörhead set to major festivals across Europe. Unfortunately, the pandemic prevented those special shows from happening… until NOW! The band have decided to bring these special sets to the UK for a tour in May. That’s right, the legendary Motörhead guitarist of over 30 years will rekindle the spirit of his old band, and bring the songs back to life alongside his three sons and newly recruited honorary bastard lead vocalist Joel Peters.
Phil Campbell stated,
"Looking forward to SLAMMING out some Motörhead classics to make your ears bleed one more time."
The tour dates are as follows:
May 7 - Merthyr Tydfil, UK - Redhouse Cymru
May 8 - Blackpool - Waterloo Music Bar
May 10 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny
May 11 - Edinburgh, UK - La Belle Angele
May 12 - Leeds, UK - Key Club
May 13 - Stoke, UK - Sugarmill
May 16 - Derby, UK - Hairy Dog
May 17 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
May 18 - London, UK, UK - 02 Academy Islington
May 20 - Oxford - 02 Academy 2
May 21 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain
