Konvent Releases New Lyric Video "Harena"
Band Photo: Konvent (?)
March 11th will see Danish brutal death doom metal act, Konvent, strike back with their brand new album, "Call Down The Sun," via Napalm Records.
Today, following the previously released singles "Grains" and "Pipe Dreams," the Copenhagen four-piece release a lyric video for third single, "Harena".
Says the band: "With the help of Felix Havstad and his beautiful string instruments, we were able to create a track that stands out from what we normally do and we hope you love it as much as us! 'Harena' is an inner dialogue about self-doubt, even though you know you’re meant for something bigger. During this dialogue, you convince yourself it’s better to stay at status quo, because the feeling of unsatisfaction has become a well known safe space, though the outcome could be so much greater if you took a chance. A big thanks goes out to Alexander Kolby for the stunning visuals that fits the aesthetics of this song perfectly!"
