Decrepit Birth Announces Summer U.S. Tour Dates

Brutal-tech death merchants Decrepit Birth announce The Uncreation Of Civilization Tour 2022 with direct support from label mates and gore-fueled death metal band, Pathology.

The 29-date trek will begin in Sacramento on July 8 and will make stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston before concluding in South Lake Tahoe on August 6. Joining the bands are Topeka, Kansas-based brutal death metal horde Unmerciful (July 8 - 31), death metallers Condemned (August 2 - 6), and Texas death metal band Stabbing (July 8 - 14 & July 16 - 26).

Decrepit Birth's Matt Sotelo comments, "We're very excited to get back out on tour and play a full headline set! Our last tour was in 2019 and we've been waiting for the right time to get back out and play music for you guys... this July will be that time! We're really looking forward to seeing all of our friends and fans across the USA!"

Pathology's Dave Astor states, "We are very excited to be back on the road with our label mates Decrepit Birth. It’s crazy to think that the last time we were on tour was two years ago this month when COVID first hit. We are all stoked that things are finally getting back to normal and can’t wait to see all of our friends and fans!"

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 11 at 9 PST / 12 EST.

The tour dates are as follows:

July 8 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA*+

July 9 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR*+

July 10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA*+

July 11 - The Shredder - Boise, ID*+

July 12 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT*+

July 13 - Roxy Theater - Denver, CO*+

July 14 - BLVD Nights - Kansas City, MO*+

July 15 - Reggies - Chicago, IL*

July 16 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN*+

July 17 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI*+

July 18 - The Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA*+

July 19 - Empire Underground - Albany, NY*+

July 20 - Alchemy - Providence, RI*+

July 21 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY*+

July 22 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ*+

July 23 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD*+

July 24 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA*+

July 25 - The Milestone Club - Charlotte, NC*+

July 26 - The Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA*+

July 27 - The Haven - Orlando, FL*

July 29 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX*

July 30 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX*

July 31 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX*

August 1 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

August 2 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ~

August 3 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA~

August 4 - Whisky-A-Go-Go - West Hollywood, CA~

August 5 - The Great Northern - San Francisco, CA~

August 6 - Whiskey Dicks Saloon - South Lake Tahoe, CA~

* with Unmerciful

~ with Condemned

+ with Stabbing