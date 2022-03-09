The Big Deal To Release Debut Album "First Bite" In May; Releases New Single "Sensational"
Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "First Bite," the debut album by Serbian hard rock band The Big Deal. Out on 13th May, a second single from it entitled "Sensational" is available from today. It follows "Never Say Never" which was issued a month ago and the video for which can be seen below.
"First Bite" is an absolute tour de force showcasing the outstanding talents of the group’s individual members throughout eleven infectiously memorable songs.
The Big Deal feature two outstanding vocalists in Ana Nikolic and Nevena Brankovic (who is also a highly skilled keyboard/piano player) and offer a catchy, driving sound that will appeal to both hard rock and melodic rock fans.
The group came together when songwriters Nevena and Srdjan Brankovic began working with Ana. Pairing the two girls on vocals for some studio recordings produced outstanding results and morphed into further music that was presented to Frontiers and ultimately got them signed. Completing the line-up is drummer Marko Milojevic, with Alessandro Del Vecchio later added on bass. Srdjan and Marko are also members of the successful Serbian prog metal band Alogia.
Tracklisting:
1. Never Say Never
2. I Need You Here Tonight
3. Sensational
4. Top Heaven
5. Wake The Fire
6. In The Dead Of The Night
7. Rebel Lady
8. Power On
9. Bad Times, Good Times
10. Fallen
11. Lady Of The Night
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "The Big Deal To Release Debut Album In May"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.