The Big Deal To Release Debut Album "First Bite" In May; Releases New Single "Sensational"

Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "First Bite," the debut album by Serbian hard rock band The Big Deal. Out on 13th May, a second single from it entitled "Sensational" is available from today. It follows "Never Say Never" which was issued a month ago and the video for which can be seen below.

"First Bite" is an absolute tour de force showcasing the outstanding talents of the group’s individual members throughout eleven infectiously memorable songs.

The Big Deal feature two outstanding vocalists in Ana Nikolic and Nevena Brankovic (who is also a highly skilled keyboard/piano player) and offer a catchy, driving sound that will appeal to both hard rock and melodic rock fans.

The group came together when songwriters Nevena and Srdjan Brankovic began working with Ana. Pairing the two girls on vocals for some studio recordings produced outstanding results and morphed into further music that was presented to Frontiers and ultimately got them signed. Completing the line-up is drummer Marko Milojevic, with Alessandro Del Vecchio later added on bass. Srdjan and Marko are also members of the successful Serbian prog metal band Alogia.

Tracklisting:

1. Never Say Never

2. I Need You Here Tonight

3. Sensational

4. Top Heaven

5. Wake The Fire

6. In The Dead Of The Night

7. Rebel Lady

8. Power On

9. Bad Times, Good Times

10. Fallen

11. Lady Of The Night