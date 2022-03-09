Motor Sister Reveals New Album "Get Off" Details; Shares New Music Video "Can't Get High Enough"
Motor Sister is thrilled to announce their forthcoming album "Get Off," set to be released on May 6 via Metal Blade Records. The band has also shared lead single "Can’t Get High Enough," out now
"We wanted to make a high energy, kick ass rock & roll record from top to bottom," shares vocalist/guitarist Jim Wilson. "All killer, no filler."
Adds bassist Joey Vera: "Our first record ‘Ride’ was a collection of songs we re-recorded from the band Mother Superior which was great, but I’m stoked that we had this chance to actually get into a room together and write this batch of all new material. We keep in mind where this band originated from but we get to take it to totally different levels."
About the new single, guitarist Scott Ian explains: "’Can’t Get High Enough’ is a straight-up ripper from start to finish."
Get Off will be available digitally as well as physically on digipak-CD, 180g black vinyl, crimson red w/blue smoke vinyl (US exclusive) and pale blue grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies). To pre-save / pre-order, click here.
Motor Sister Is:
Jim Wilson – vocalist / guitarist
Scott Ian – guitarist
Joey Vera – bassist
John Tempesta – drummer
Pearl Aday – vocalist
Tracklisting:
1. Can't Get High Enough
2. Coming for You
3. Right There, Just Like That
4. Sooner or Later
5. Excuse Me, Your Life Is Exposed
6. Lion's Den
7. 1,000,000 Miles
8. Pain
9. Bulletproof
10. Bruise It or Lose It
11. Time's Up
12. Rolling Boy Blues
