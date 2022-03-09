Häxenzijrkell Premiere New Song "Der Pfad der Finsternis" From Upcoming New Album "Urgrund"
Häxenzijrkell premiere a new song entitled “Der Pfad der Finsternis”, taken from their upcoming new album "Urgrund", which will be released by Amor Fati on April 30th.

