Egregore Premiere New Single "Howling Premonition" From Forthcoming Debut Album "The Word of His Law"
Egregore premiere a new single titled “Howling Premonition”, taken from their forthcoming debut album "The Word of His Law", coming on April 15th through 20 Buck Spin.
Check out now "Howling Premonition" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cosmic Putrefaction Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Häxenzijrkell Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Egregore Premiere New Single 'Howling Premonition'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.