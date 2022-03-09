Cosmic Putrefaction Premiere New Track "Amniotic Bewilderment" From Upcoming New Album "Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones"

Cosmic Putrefaction premiere a new track by the name of “Amniotic Bewilderment”, taken from their upcoming new album "Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones". The record will be out on May 06th, 2022 on CD, tape, and digital (vinyl late summer 2022) via Profound Lore and Caligari Records.

Check out now "Amniotic Bewilderment" streaming via YouTube for you below.