Falamh Premiere New Song "Blackened Waves" From Upcoming New EP "Aeons Effigy"

North Bay, Ontario, Canada-based Falamh premiere a new song entitled “Blackened Waves”, taken from their upcoming new second EP "Aeons Effigy", which is due out on March 25th.

Check out now "Blackened Waves" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Kyle Tayler:

“Blackened Waves” tells the story of a near-death experience of someone being lost in a storm at sea and drowning, only to ascend alive with a newfound purpose. It’s a bit more mid-tempo with some highs and lows to keep it dynamic.”