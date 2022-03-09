Devil Master Premiere New Single & Music Video “Acid Black Mass” From Upcoming New Album “Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night”

Devil Master‘s new studio full-length “Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night” has been scheduled for an April 29th release via Relapse Records. The band recorded the outing live with Pete DeBoer (Blood Incantation, Spectral Voice) behind the boards. Your first taste of what’s to come from the effort arrives in the form of the below advance track and music video called “Acid Black Mass”.

Tells Devil Master‘s guitarist Darkest Pricce:

“It’s Japanese metal-punk d-beat meets black metal. There’s plenty of GISM and MOBS in there, but also Celtic Frost and Gorgoroth.

This album is more mature and self-confident. It’s moving past childish Satanism towards a more mature dark spirituality. This one is not relying on stereotypical tropes. It’s a real magickal experience. This and the last album are mirrored opposites, right down to the titles. There’s even an instrumental in the middle of the album, like last time. I believe in balance, so there’s a spiritual aspect to it. And it just feels good.”

“Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night” track list:

01 – “Ecstasies…”

02 – “Enamoured In The Throes Of Death”

03 – “Golgotha’s Cruel Song”

04 – “The Vigour Of Evil”

05 – “Acid Black Mass”

06 – “Abyss In Vision”

07 – “Shrines In Cinder”

08 – “Funerary Hyre Of Dreams & Madness”

09 – “Precious Blood Of Christ Rebuked”

10 – “Never Ending Night”