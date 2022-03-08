Exciter Joins Vio-Lence/Coroner Shows In Boston, New York And Philadelphia

Canadian thrash/speed metal veterans Exciter has announced that they will be joining fellow thrashers Vio-Lence, Coroner and Lich King on their upcoming tour of the United States, performing in New York, Boston and Philadelphia. A message from the band reads as follows:

"We are pleased to announce that Exciter will be joining Vio-Lence and Coroner for 3 very exclusive dates in Boston, Philly, & NYC in May. Our friends in Lich King will be opening up this stacked bill as well, don't sleep on them! These shows mark Exciter's FIRST TIME EVER playing Boston, first time playing Philadelphia since 1984 w/ Motörhead & Mercyful Fate, & first time playing New York City since 2015. These will be monumental shows...get your tickets before you can't."

5/24 Boston, MA @ The Middle East

5/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/26 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge