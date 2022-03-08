Destruction Shares Behind The Scenes Look At New Music Videos

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

German thrash metal veterans, Destruction, celebrate their 40th anniversary with their hard-hitting new full-length, "Diabolical," out April 8 via Napalm Records. In this new clip, the band take you behind the scenes of their latest music videos. You can check it out below.

On their 15th studio record, Destruction brings out heavy artillery full of honest and uncompromising thrash metal, catapulting you straight into the seventh heaven of metallic bliss and causing a massacre of razor-sharp sound no fan of the genre should miss.

Schmier states about the recording: "This was the most fun we had working on a record in a very long time and you can hear that. Yes. it was theoretically a difficult album but we did not think this way while we recorded it. We just followed our emotions, jammed and rocked out with a strong gut feeling! This recording was like a therapy to me, we all know how difficult times are at the moment. So I’m super happy how everything turned out!"

Guitar shredder Damir adds: "It was a real honor for me to record this album. The studio work for Diabolical was very spontaneous and we had a lot of fun creating these dynamic, multifaceted and brutal but diverse songs. I loved every second of working on this record!"