Terror To Release New Album "Pain Into Power" In May; Shares First Single "Can't Help But Hate" Featuring Cannibal Corpse Vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher

posted Mar 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Los Angeles, California based hardcore veterans Terror has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album entitled, "Pain Into Power" on May 6th. In anticipation of the release, the band has shared a new single named "Can't Help But Hate," which features a guest appearance from Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. You can check out the song below.

Tracklisting:

1. Pain into Power
2. Unashamed
3. Boundless Contempt
4. Outside the Lies
5. One Thousand Lies
6. Can't Let It Go
7. Can't Help but Hate 01:26
8. The Hardest Truth
9. On the Verge of Violence
10. Prepare for the Worst

