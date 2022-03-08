Terror To Release New Album "Pain Into Power" In May; Shares First Single "Can't Help But Hate" Featuring Cannibal Corpse Vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher
Los Angeles, California based hardcore veterans Terror has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album entitled, "Pain Into Power" on May 6th. In anticipation of the release, the band has shared a new single named "Can't Help But Hate," which features a guest appearance from Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. You can check out the song below.
Tracklisting:
1. Pain into Power
2. Unashamed
3. Boundless Contempt
4. Outside the Lies
5. One Thousand Lies
6. Can't Let It Go
7. Can't Help but Hate 01:26
8. The Hardest Truth
9. On the Verge of Violence
10. Prepare for the Worst
