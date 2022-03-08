Terror To Release New Album "Pain Into Power" In May; Shares First Single "Can't Help But Hate" Featuring Cannibal Corpse Vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher

Los Angeles, California based hardcore veterans Terror has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album entitled, "Pain Into Power" on May 6th. In anticipation of the release, the band has shared a new single named "Can't Help But Hate," which features a guest appearance from Cannibal Corpse vocalist George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher. You can check out the song below.

Tracklisting:

1. Pain into Power

2. Unashamed

3. Boundless Contempt

4. Outside the Lies

5. One Thousand Lies

6. Can't Let It Go

7. Can't Help but Hate 01:26

8. The Hardest Truth

9. On the Verge of Violence

10. Prepare for the Worst