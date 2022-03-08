Generation Kill Releases New Lyric Video "Dogs Of War"
Generation Kill, the band led by former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes, has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Dogs Of War." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "MKUltra," which was released this past January and features a guest appearance from former Cro-Mags vocalist John Josepth.
