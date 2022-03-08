Praying Mantis Releases New Lyric Video "Non Omnis Moriar"

Frontiers Music Srl released the new studio album, Katharsis, from long-running UK hard rockers Praying Mantis, back in January. Their 12th studio album sees the band steadily progressing from the sonic signatures of their previous release, Gravity.

Today, an official lyric video for the song "Non Omnis Moriar" is released. You can check it out below, along with a recent interview conducted by Metal Underground with guitarist Tino Troy.