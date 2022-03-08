Praying Mantis Releases New Lyric Video "Non Omnis Moriar"
Frontiers Music Srl released the new studio album, Katharsis, from long-running UK hard rockers Praying Mantis, back in January. Their 12th studio album sees the band steadily progressing from the sonic signatures of their previous release, Gravity.
Today, an official lyric video for the song "Non Omnis Moriar" is released. You can check it out below, along with a recent interview conducted by Metal Underground with guitarist Tino Troy.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Space Of Variations Delays New Album Release Date
- Next Article:
Zero Hour Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Praying Mantis Releases New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.