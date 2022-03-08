Space Of Variations Delays New Album "Imago" Release Date Due To War In Ukraine

Due to the ongoing war in their homeland of Ukraine, metalcore unit Space Of Variations have made the difficult decision to delay the release of their upcoming album, "Imago," to May 20, 2022. The album, which was originally due out March 18, features the already-released singles “vein.mp3” and "Someone Else."

Space Of Variations on the decision to postpone their album:

"As we sit here waiting for things to ‘get better’ here at home, we have come to the sad decision that we must move our new album release date to May 2022. We just cannot focus on our music while war is being waged on the streets of Ukraine… we are praying that this terrible and horrifying situation will be over very soon so we can get back to our normal lives. Just know that we have read your messages and that alone gives us the strength to carry on! Until then – keep on listening and supporting us and other Ukrainian bands, it's never been more important than it is now!"

Find a video statement from the band on their Instagram here, where you can also find a direct link to support the band and their communities via donations.