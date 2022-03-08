Oddland Posts New Music Video "Pathway" Online

Today, Finnish progressive metallers Oddland release a new official video, for the song "Pathway". "Pathway" is one of the eight tracks featured in "Vermilion", Oddland's new studio album, that will be released on UPRISING! Records this Friday.

Oddland has performed at a number of festivals including FME, Tuska, Headway, and Progpower Europe, been touring Europe twice, both as a support act for Persefone and as split headliner, in addition to many shows alongside the likes of established acts including Soen, Leprous, Swallow the Sun and Omnium Gatherum. It's a great live band that leaves nothing to be desired.

And here we are in 2021 – with the brand-new third, album, named "Vermilion" ready from these Finnish masters of prog. With an insanely amazing production that takes the listener into the universe of Tool and mixes that super production with a perfect blend of musical twists that would startle any Leprous, Pain Of Salvation or even Faith No More fan, you just can't go wrong.

"Vermilion" will be released on digital, LP (marbled red/black vinyl, limited to 300 units) and CD formats on March 11th, 2022 via Uprising Records.