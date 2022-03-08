Black Fucking Cancer Premiere New Song "Obscene Lusting Dagger" From Upcoming New Album "Procreate Inverse"
Black metal band Black Fucking Cancer premiere a new song entitled “Obscene Lusting Dagger”, taken from their upcoming new album "Procreate Inverse". The record is slated for a March 18 release date by Sentient Ruin.
Check out now "Obscene Lusting Dagger" streaming via YouTube for you below.
