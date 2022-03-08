Whores. Premiere New Single “Imposter Syndrome”
Whores. premiere a new song titled “Imposter Syndrome” online. The group digitally released that single via Bandcamp.
The band will be out touring this spring/summer with Bummer and Capra, playing the below shows:
06/01 Nashville, TN – End End
06/02 Memphis, TN – Hi Tone
06/03 Dallas, TX – Three Links
06/04 Austin, TX – Parish
06/05 Big Spring, TX – The Courtyard
06/07 Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock
06/08 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
06/09 Los Angeles, CA – Resident (feat. Deaf Club)
06/10 Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club
06/11 Portland, OR – Star Theater
06/12 Seattle, WA – Chop Suey
06/15 Denver, CO – Hi Dive
06/16 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon
06/17 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club (no Bummer)
06/18 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge
06/19 Lafayette, IN – North End Pub
06/21 Detroit, MI – Small’s
06/22 Youngstown, OH – West Side Bowl
06/23 Rochester, NY – Flying Squirrel
06/24 Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs
06/25 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar
06/28 Philadelphia, PA – Dobbs
06/29 Harrisburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewery
06/30 Harrisonburg, VA – Golden Pony
07/01 Raleigh, NC – Pour House
07/02 Wilmington, NC – Reggie’s
07/03 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Amenra Shares Cover Of Portishead Classic
- Next Article:
Black Fucking Cancer Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Whores. Premiere New Single 'Imposter Syndrome'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.