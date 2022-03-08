Whores. Premiere New Single “Imposter Syndrome”

Whores. premiere a new song titled “Imposter Syndrome” online. The group digitally released that single via Bandcamp.

The band will be out touring this spring/summer with Bummer and Capra, playing the below shows:

06/01 Nashville, TN – End End

06/02 Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

06/03 Dallas, TX – Three Links

06/04 Austin, TX – Parish

06/05 Big Spring, TX – The Courtyard

06/07 Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock

06/08 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

06/09 Los Angeles, CA – Resident (feat. Deaf Club)

06/10 Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High Club

06/11 Portland, OR – Star Theater

06/12 Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

06/15 Denver, CO – Hi Dive

06/16 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon

06/17 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club (no Bummer)

06/18 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

06/19 Lafayette, IN – North End Pub

06/21 Detroit, MI – Small’s

06/22 Youngstown, OH – West Side Bowl

06/23 Rochester, NY – Flying Squirrel

06/24 Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs

06/25 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar

06/28 Philadelphia, PA – Dobbs

06/29 Harrisburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewery

06/30 Harrisonburg, VA – Golden Pony

07/01 Raleigh, NC – Pour House

07/02 Wilmington, NC – Reggie’s

07/03 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern