Amenra Shares Cover Of Portishead Classic "Roads"
Belgian post metal outfit Amenra has posted a cover version of the Portishead classic, "Roads" online. You can check it out below. The song was the opening number of Amenra's acoustic set at the Grauzone festival and was originally released by English trip-hop band Portishead as part of their acclaimed 1994 debut album, "Dummy."
