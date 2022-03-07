Cosmic Putrefaction Announces New Album "Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones"

Profound Lore Records is proud to announce the May 6th release of Milan based one-man death metal force Cosmic Putrefaction's third album "Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones" on CD/Digital with vinyl edition following sometime in summer.

On "Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones," sole mastermind Gabriele Gramaglia establishes his own vision of death metal even further, this time enriching his multifaceted sound with widened atmospheres and a patina of omnipresent melancholy suggested by distant arpeggios, e-bow guitars and sometimes even synths organically blended with the relentless, ferocious riffs always present in this new masterwork of his. To cap off this effort, Gramaglia this time relied on drummer Giulio Galati (Nero di Marte, Hideous Divinity) to deliver an extremely powerful and dynamic performance behind the kit.

"Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones" was engineered and mixed by Gabriele Gramaglia, with drum engineering by Alessio Cattaneo, mastered by Dan Lowndes with artwork by Dávid Glomba (Svartidaudi, Teitanblood, Ascension) and layout by Chimere Noire.

CDFTBO track listing:

1. …Through Withered Horizons

2. Sol’s Upheaval Debris

3. From Resounding Silence To The Obsidian Womb

4. Amniotic Bewilderment

5. Lysergic Sulfuric Waters

6. Twisting Spirals In The Murk

7. Cradle Wrecked, Curtains Unfurled

8. Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones