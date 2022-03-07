The Heretic Order To Release New Album "III" In May
The occult metal band The Heretic Order will release its new album "III" on May 27, 2022 via Massacre Records!
The 3rd studio album of the band was mixed and mastered by Guillermo "Will" Maya, whereas the cover artwork has been created by the band's vocalist Dominus DF Ragnar and Wibowo Yudo Baskoro (a.k.a. fivemiligrams Artworks).
You can already pre-order the album as CD Digipak as well as limited edition vinyl LP
Guest musicians on The Heretic Order's new album "III" include Jeremy Gomez of Red Method as well as Ays Kura of Die Kur.
Tracklisting:
1. Prologue
2. Children Of The Sun
3. King Of The Damned
4. Dark Shadows
5. Burn This World
6. The Conjurer
7. Mark Of The Beast
8. Spirits Of The Night
9. Deaf Forever
10. Spiders
11. Invictus
12. Epilogue
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Swallow The Sun To Tour With Primordial
- Next Article:
Cosmic Putrefaction Announces New Album
0 Comments on "The Heretic Order To Release New Album In May"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.