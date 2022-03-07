The Heretic Order To Release New Album "III" In May

The occult metal band The Heretic Order will release its new album "III" on May 27, 2022 via Massacre Records!

The 3rd studio album of the band was mixed and mastered by Guillermo "Will" Maya, whereas the cover artwork has been created by the band's vocalist Dominus DF Ragnar and Wibowo Yudo Baskoro (a.k.a. fivemiligrams Artworks).

You can already pre-order the album as CD Digipak as well as limited edition vinyl LP

Guest musicians on The Heretic Order's new album "III" include Jeremy Gomez of Red Method as well as Ays Kura of Die Kur.

Tracklisting:

1. Prologue

2. Children Of The Sun

3. King Of The Damned

4. Dark Shadows

5. Burn This World

6. The Conjurer

7. Mark Of The Beast

8. Spirits Of The Night

9. Deaf Forever

10. Spiders

11. Invictus

12. Epilogue