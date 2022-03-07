Swallow The Sun To Tour Europe With Primordial And Rome
Primordial have announced Swallow The Sun as the new co-headliner to this tour since Naglfar are not available anymore. Rome remain on all dates as special guest! A message from Swallow The Sun reads:
"Hello! We have great news to all of you around Europe. As our own tour got postponed to next year, we have been thinking of how to tour earlier. Wait is over now and below some great news for you! We will join Primordial and Rome on 'Heathen crusade to doomsday' -tour. Tickets are available now, looking forward to meet in your city!"
Primordial vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga comments: "Let's sing another song, this one has grown old and bitter. It seems like another lifetime ago since we announced the third Heathen Crusade, a lot has happened since then but it looks like finally the tour will happen, we welcome Swallow the Sun to the bill and alter the name slightly to Crusade to Doomsday which seems more and more apt with every passing day, all original tickets are still valid, for as long as the world exists let's gather and sing Every Empire Falls! See you down the front."
The tour dates are as follows:
08.04.2022 DE - Bochum, Matrix
09.04.2022 BE - Bomal , Durbuy Rock Festival
10.04.2022 UK - Birmingham, Asylum
11.04.2022 UK - London, Assembly Hall
12.04.2022 FR - Colmar, Grillen
13.04.2022 FR - Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne
14.04.2022 FR - Paris, La Machine du Moulin Rouge
15.04.2022 CH - Pratteln, Z7
16.04.2022 DE - Mannheim, MS Connexion Complex
17.04.2022 DE - München, Dark Easter Metal Meeting
18.04.2022 NL - Eindhoven, Effenaar
19.04.2022 DE - Berlin, Lido
20.04.2022 DE - Bremen, Modernes
21.04.2022 DK - Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
22.04.2022 SE - Gothenburg, Valand
23.04.2022 SE - Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
