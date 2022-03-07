Visions Of Atlantis Reveals New Album "Pirates" Details; Shares "Legion Of The Seas" Music Video

Band Photo: Visions Of Atlantis (?)

Visions Of Atlantis are set to release their upcoming studio album, "Pirates," on May 13, 2022 via Napalm Records! With their latest albums, visionaries Visions Of Atlantis have without a doubt proven that they are on top of the scene. Now, the band sets sail on an adventurous new journey and exciting chapter, marking a turning point of their discography with the upcoming album, "Pirates."

Together with the album announcement, the international band presents the first single off the new album. "Legion Of The Seas" shows Visions Of Atlantis in an unknown way. The song is heavy, wild and sets a sign for freedom. Michele grows in his position as second frontman, while Clémentine delivers everything from energetic high notes to emotive whispers in a perfect manner – culminating in a gripping duet. Both voices now sound more matured than ever!

The official music video, produced by Lichterwald Produktion, lifts Vision Of Atlantis' videos to a new level. It’s a cinematic music film, highlighting the acting skills of all band members and featuring a nasty pirate!

Visions Of Atlantis state:

"'Legion Of The Seas' is a statement song that embodies the mindset we carry throughout the entire record. No matter what we are facing, we remain the masters of ourselves and our lives. We are delighted to welcome the listeners on board of this new age of Visions Of Atlantis with this powerful video, for one of the heaviest songs of the record. Acting scenes meet a fiery band performance, all in a very cinematic way, conveying our universe the best way."

With their eighth full-length, Visions Of Atlantis deliver their most confident and honest record so far, proving that they have definitely stopped wandering to finally unleash their rebellious side and a free spirit as untamed as the seven seas.

Visions Of Atlantis on "Pirates":

"Being a Pirate to us is being fully aware and having our lives in our own hands, living and thinking freely, embracing life as an adventure with all its light and darkness. With the new album we are opening a new era for Visions Of Atlantis, fully embracing the identity we have been flirting with for several years now - making the music that truly resonates with our souls. We continue our journey taking us through darker waters, heavier storms, where all serves as background for a metaphor about personal growth and spirituality. If Wanderers was more about the bright side of our path, Pirates definitely takes us deeply into shadow work, where we are facing other kinds of monsters along the way!"

The album pulls the anchor with the epic opener "Pirates Will Return," which instantly enchants with its hymnlike chorus and showcases the high-class versatility from the very first second. In the blink of an eye, Visions Of Atlantis manage to create their very own incomparable universe of symphonic epicness, intense riffing and, above all, the impressive vocal symbiosis of Clémetine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli. Delauney’s bewitching offerings oscillate between clear vocals, powerful belting and operatic techniques, whereas matchless counterpart Guaitoli adds spice with top-notch power metal infusions. Pirates presses ahead with catchy hook lines, like in mighty "Melancholy Angel," rousing "Clocks," charging "Wild Elysium" and majestic "Master The Hurricane" – the latter of which will make every symphonic metal enthusiast’s heart pound faster through its perfectly balanced mixture of dramatic choirs, heavy orchestration and dedicated vocals. Pirates reaches the harbor for now with mesmerizing "I Will Be Gone," building up a dramatic wall of sound accented by harmonizing flutes and bagpipes, delivered by no less than Feurschwanz virtuoso Ben Metzner, who joins also on "In My World," "Master the Hurricane" and "Heal The Scars."

This emotive twelve track experience allows you to taste the salt of the sea in the air and embrace the wilderness that only true pirates know!

Tracklisting:

1. Pirates will Return

2. Melancholy Angel

3. Master the Hurricane

4. Clocks

5. Freedom

6. Legion of the Seas

7. Wild Elysium

8. Darkness Inside

9. In my World

10. Mercy

11. Heal the Scars

12. I will be Gone