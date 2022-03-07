Nile Announces European/UK Tour Dates
Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends Nile have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism. Today, Nile announce they will be touring Europe and the United Kingdom, starting in November 2022, bringing their unique presence to the stages!
Tickets for all dates are on sale now. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.
02.11.2022 POL – Poznan / U Bazyla
03.11.2022 GER – Berlin / ORWO Haus
04.11.2022 GER - Bochum / Bochum (End Of Days Fest)
05.11.2022 BEL - Louvain-la-Neuve / Ferme du Biereau (Mass Deathtruction)
06.11.2022 UK - London / The Garage
07.11.2022 UK - Manchester / Rebellion
08.11.2022 UK - Glasgow / Slay
09.11.2022 UK - Belfast / Limelight 2
10.11.2022 UK - Dublin / Button Factory
11.11.2022 UK - Coventry / HMV Empire
12.11.2022 FR - Lille / Tyrant Fest
13.11.2022 FR - Nantes / Warehouse
14.11.2022 FR - Paris / La Machine du Moulin Rouge
16.11.2022 GER - Trier / Mergener Hof
17.11.2022 FR - Lyon / CCO
18.11.2022 FR - Marseille / Jas Rod
19.11.2022 FR - Tarbes / La Gespe
21.11.2022 SP - Pamplona / Totem
22.11.2022 SP - Madrid / Cool Stage
23.11.2022 POR - Porto / Hard Club
24.11.2022 POR - Lisbon / RCA Club
25.11.2022 SP - Sevilla / Custom
26.11.2022 SP - Murcia / Gamma
27.11.2022 SP - Barcelona / Boveda
29.11.2022 CH - Luzern / Shuur
30.11.2022 ITA - Milan / Slaughter Club
01.12.2022 ITA - Rome / Largo Venue
02.12.2022 ITA - San Dona di Piave / Revolver
03.12.2022 SLO - Ljubljana / Orto Bar
04.12.2022 A - Wien / Szene
05.12.2022 GER - Munich / Backstage
07.12.2022 HOL - Zwolle / Hedon
08.12.2022 HOL - Rotterdam / Baroeg
09.12.2022 HOL - Helmond / Cacao Fabrik
10.12.2022 GER - Bad Oyenhausen / Druckerei
11.12.2022 GER - Hamburg / Gruenspan
