Nile Announces European/UK Tour Dates

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends Nile have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism. Today, Nile announce they will be touring Europe and the United Kingdom, starting in November 2022, bringing their unique presence to the stages!

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.

02.11.2022 POL – Poznan / U Bazyla

03.11.2022 GER – Berlin / ORWO Haus

04.11.2022 GER - Bochum / Bochum (End Of Days Fest)

05.11.2022 BEL - Louvain-la-Neuve / Ferme du Biereau (Mass Deathtruction)

06.11.2022 UK - London / The Garage

07.11.2022 UK - Manchester / Rebellion

08.11.2022 UK - Glasgow / Slay

09.11.2022 UK - Belfast / Limelight 2

10.11.2022 UK - Dublin / Button Factory

11.11.2022 UK - Coventry / HMV Empire

12.11.2022 FR - Lille / Tyrant Fest

13.11.2022 FR - Nantes / Warehouse

14.11.2022 FR - Paris / La Machine du Moulin Rouge

16.11.2022 GER - Trier / Mergener Hof

17.11.2022 FR - Lyon / CCO

18.11.2022 FR - Marseille / Jas Rod

19.11.2022 FR - Tarbes / La Gespe

21.11.2022 SP - Pamplona / Totem

22.11.2022 SP - Madrid / Cool Stage

23.11.2022 POR - Porto / Hard Club

24.11.2022 POR - Lisbon / RCA Club

25.11.2022 SP - Sevilla / Custom

26.11.2022 SP - Murcia / Gamma

27.11.2022 SP - Barcelona / Boveda

29.11.2022 CH - Luzern / Shuur

30.11.2022 ITA - Milan / Slaughter Club

01.12.2022 ITA - Rome / Largo Venue

02.12.2022 ITA - San Dona di Piave / Revolver

03.12.2022 SLO - Ljubljana / Orto Bar

04.12.2022 A - Wien / Szene

05.12.2022 GER - Munich / Backstage

07.12.2022 HOL - Zwolle / Hedon

08.12.2022 HOL - Rotterdam / Baroeg

09.12.2022 HOL - Helmond / Cacao Fabrik

10.12.2022 GER - Bad Oyenhausen / Druckerei

11.12.2022 GER - Hamburg / Gruenspan

