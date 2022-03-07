Tombs Of Disgust Premiere New Single "Forensic Disembowelment"

Ontario, Canada-based brutal death duo Tombs of Disgust premiere a new single called “Forensic Disembowelment”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Richard Mitchell - Guitar/Programming

Josh Willms - Vocals

Credits:

Mixed and Mastered by Zack Page.

Artwork by Blast Art.

Video by Day 1 Media.