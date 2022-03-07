Tombs Of Disgust Premiere New Single "Forensic Disembowelment"
Ontario, Canada-based brutal death duo Tombs of Disgust premiere a new single called “Forensic Disembowelment”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Richard Mitchell - Guitar/Programming
Josh Willms - Vocals
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Zack Page.
Artwork by Blast Art.
Video by Day 1 Media.
