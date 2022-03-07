Besvärjelsen Premiere New Song & Music Video "Digerliden" From Upcoming New Album "Atlas"

Swedish doom metal outfit Besvärjelsen (Swedish for “Conjuring”) return with a new advance track and official music video named "Digerliden" taken from their forthcoming new record "Atlas", due out on May 27th, 2022.

Says guitarist and vocalist Andreas Baier:

"The title 'Digerliden' takes its name from a place in Sweden's Dalecarlian Finnmark which roughly translates as 'the dire suffering', which relates to the hardship that its ancestral people endured while trying to survive and grow crops in its vast forests and mountains. It is a magical and mysterious please, and its native folk music was a well of inspiration for this song."

"The lyrics deal with people in love who hate themselves. After watching Alice In Chains' MTV Unplugged, I was very inspired by the way their harmonies work and the kind of numb yet powerful melodies," added said vocalist Lea Amling Alazam. "I also felt a bit of a need for an Arabic harmony, so I wanted to find a way to combine grunge and Middle Eastern influences."