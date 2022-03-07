Theriomorph Premiere New Song "Nocturne, Under the Uninvited" From Upcoming New Album "Diabolical Bloodswords"
Finland's black metal unit Theriomorph premiere a new song entitled “Nocturne, Under the Uninvited”, taken from their upcoming new album "Diabolical Bloodswords". The album will be released by Terratur Possessions later this year.
Check out now "Nocturne, Under the Uninvited" streaming via YouTube for you below.
