Dagoba Vocalist Shawter Discusses New Album "By Night," Tour Plans And The 1980s

When it comes to metal music in Europe, France tends to get overlooked somewhat in favour of such countries as Germany, Sweden or the United Kingdom, but a quick read will show headbangers that France has always been there when it comes to the genre. From the likes of Trust and Sortilege to their own infamous black metal scene and one of the biggest metal bands in the world in the form of Gojira, France has always had more than its fair share of quality metal bands.

Another name which is synonymous with French metal would be Dagoba. Formed in Marseille in 1997, the band has blended styles such as groove, Goth and industrial to become one of the more revered and respected groups in their homeland. This past month, Daboba unleashed their eighth studio album, "By Night," which sees them further expand their sound and incorporate some truly stunning visuals to create a total package of outstanding work. To find out more about the record, Metal Underground caught up with the band's founder and vocalist Shawter, who had a huge amount of work to do when it came to the album. You can watch the interview in full below.

Diamond Oz: The new album, "By Night," is out now. Something that you notice immediately is the very 1980s look and feel to the record. Is that intentional or rather just the way which things panned out?

Shawter: First of all it's because we love all that scenery, the lights, neon and everything. Also because of the music, which had some electronic things here and there. We had to make all the visuals; the artwork, the videos, relate to the sound and have the whole package relate.

Oz: Yeah. I think it's a very smart decision. Not only does it reflect the music very well but for newcomers, especially ones who are fans of something like Blade Runner for example, they'll think, "Oh, this is cool" and be more inclined to check out the back catalogue.

Shawter: Actually, it's very interesting because most of the new fans that we're meeting, or talking with since this album released, they're really into looking into our discography. I'm really happy with that because this is our eighth album and it would be a pity if our previous seven albums were totally forgotten!

Oz: It's a fantastic gateway to the band. We've mentioned the artwork, which is really cool with the wolf by the car and everything. Who was the artist for this album?

Shawter: It's an Italian guy named Sky Graphic and he just does fantastic art. Actually, when it was time to choose the artwork for the cover and everything, we asked several different artists: painters, drawers, 3D designers, photographers... And eventually discovered this art which touched us deep inside. It's like when you go to an art gallery, you can see a lot but one will touch you more than the others and you don't know why, which was the case for this album and the four of us.

Oz: Excellent. As for the title of the album itself, where does that come from?

Shawter: When we listened to the pre-productions, we were like, "OK... What did we just listen to? How do we feel? What was the movie we drawn into after this listening session?" and the four of us all felt that we were in a car in Omega City by night and agreed that "By Night" could be a good name for the album.

Oz: Yeah and it fits really well with the aesthetics that have been put forward so far and I think that that it all comes together so well. It's almost like a metal answer to Kavinsky or Carpenter Brut or someone like that. What makes this a different album than "Black Nova"? Obviously we've talked about the visuals, but musically what separates it from "Black Nova"?

Shawter: I would say that on "By Night," all the highlights of each song are the choruses. I'd say that this is the main difference between "By Night" and our seven previous albums. On those, the highlights could have been the main riffs or the chorus or the outro, but each song on "By Night" is highlighted by the chorus.

Oz: And as for the recording of the album itself, how was this process? This is the first album in four and a half years so what was different? Did you all have to record separately?

Shawter: With this one, I produced it, just like the four previous albums. I own my studio so it's easier, but after lockdown, only my guitar player could come and join me for two or three days to record his parts but then I had to record every single instrument on the album. So yeah, it was a tough time but at the same time, very interesting because I improved my level on these instruments a lot.

Oz: Were you confident that you could do this or was this a real challenge?

Shawter: I'm used to recording a lot of instruments on our albums, mostly bass and vocals but I think the challenging part was recording the drums. I'm not a really good drummer but I really had to think like a drummer to write the fills and the groove and everything. It was challenging but now I know how to deal with that, so it's cool.

Oz: Well it sounds like you've done a great job. Like I mentioned, there's quite a long gap between "Black Nova" and "By Night." I think most people would expect the pandemic and lockdown to be a factor in this, but was there more to it than that?

Shawter: Actually, we were supposed to be on tour for "Black Nova" for four years. So we cancelled the last year because of the pandemic and then we produced the album. We pushed back the release of "By Night" by two or three months because we had to book a promotional tour, but even without the pandemic, because of how long the "Black Nova" tour was supposed to be, it still would have been four or five years between "Black Nova" and "By Night."

Oz: I quite like that because it gives the listener so much time to absorb "Black Nova" and appreciate it for what it is and then by the time, "By Night" comes around, "Black Nova" is as much a part of the memory as the rest of the catalogue. Of course, this is the first album you've released through Napalm Records, previously you were with Century Media. How has the relationship been with them so far and what do you think they do differently?

Shawter: "Black Nova" was actually released through Sony Records, but we were licensing to Century Media in Europe. I think the main difference between Sony and Napalm is that Napalm Records has a very big network, they know all the independent radio stations in the U.S., Russia, Germany and everywhere. They really know everyone in the game so they've kind of introduced Dagoba to brand new media and brand new fans and people, mostly outside of France, which was the game plan for us.

Oz: How would you compare your standing in France to the rest of the world? Would you say you're fairly big in France or you have a stronger international fan base?

Shawter: We have a strong international fan base. Even though our discography isn't that well known in the U.S. for example, we've been touring worldwide for twenty years now, so a lot of people at least know the name Dagoba, but now it's time to know the name and the music.

Oz: We've also mentioned the music videos, which are all really cool and all have a structure. Are these all individual stories or do they all come together?

Shawter: They are individual stories but the director wanted to put some common elements into each of those, like the car, the wolf, the cross in the sky. We really wanted to put those elements into each of the videos to create a strong universe around this release.

Oz: Just finally then, what's the plan going forward? Do you have tour dates in place?4

Shawter: We have booked a tour in Europe in April and May with Infected Rain. We're preparing for this tour and we can't wait to get back on the road because it's been over two years now and we're missing it a lot. The tour was supposed to take place from February to May, but we had to cancel the first leg, which featured Scandinavian shows. We're also working on a U.K. tour and of course we want to get back to the U.S.A.