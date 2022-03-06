Orange Goblin Begins Work On Tenth Studio Album
British heavy metal favourites Orange Goblin has confirmed that they have begun work on their as-yet untitled new studio album. A post on social media saw pictures of the band together in the studio, along with the caption:
"Four members of Orange Goblin in a room together! Writing for album No.10 is well and truly happening!"
This will be the band's first album since 2018's, "The Wolf Bites Back" and their first not to feature bassist Martyn Millard, who left the group in 2020. More information on the album will be revealed as soon as it becomes available.
