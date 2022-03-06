Gvorn Premiere New Song "Sounds From The Crypt" From Upcoming New Album "Keeper Of Grief"

Doom/death metal band Gvorn premiere a new song entitled “Sounds From The Crypt”, taken from their upcoming new album "Keeper Of Grief", which will be co-released Satanath Records and Kuyen Producciones on April 19th, 2022.

Check out now "Sounds From The Crypt" streaming via YouTube for you below.



