Parjure Premiere New Single & Music Video "A Better Place" From Upcoming New Album "The Uncrowned King"
French hardcore beatdown outfit Parjure premiere a new single and music video by the name of “A Better Place”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "The Uncrowned King", which will be out in stores March 13, 2022.
Check out now "A Better Place" streaming via YouTube for you below.
