Vital Spirit (Seer, Wormwitch) Premiere New Song "Dawn of Liberty" From Upcoming Debut Full-Length "Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind"
Canada's Vital Spirit (Seer, Wormwitch) premiere a new song entitled “Dawn of Liberty”, taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Still as the Night, Cold as the Wind". The record will be released on May 6th by Vendetta Records and Hidden Tribe.
Check out now "Dawn of Liberty" streaming via YouTube for you below.
