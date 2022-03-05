Vanir Posts New Lyric Video "Black Clad" Online
The day to release the new VANIR album draws nearer and the Viking-inspired melodic death metal band presents yet another digital single from the record. “Black Clad” is the chosen one, and it comes as a tribute to the most important pillar of the metal scene: the fans.
"The new album 'Sagas' has been written and recorded during the pandemic”, the band comments. "'Black Clad' was written as both a tribute to the Norse god of poetry Brage, but also as a tribute to fans of metal. The fans that support the scene and who will be the backbone of the live metal scene post-pandemic. Hail Brage! Hail Metal!"
"Black Clad" is out now as a digital single and lyric video, which has premiered yesterday at Mighty Music official YouTube page.
"Sagas" will be released in CD, LP (two different colours, each limited to 300 units) and digital formats via Mighty Music on March 11th, 2022.
