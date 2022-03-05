Manticora Announces European Tour Dates
With the Covid pandemic quickly receding, green light has been given for the entire Manticora tour in April/May/June 2022 to take place. More shows have been added and the direct support band has also been found (Oversense, from Germany - special guest: TBA.) You can check out a trailer for the tour below.
The re-scheduled tour for April/May/June 2022 is as follows:
23.04: Hard Club, Porto, Portugal*
07.05: Nordic Noise festival, Copenhagen, Denmark (w. Blind Guardian, Soilwork, a.o.)*
12.05: Bambi Galore, Hamburg, Germany
13.05: Hads Herred Rock festival, Gylling, Denmark (w. Skagarack, Grumpynators, a.o.)*
14.05: StreetFood, Aalborg, Denmark*
20.05: Turock, Essen, Germany
21.05: Podium Duycker, Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
22.05: Hedon, Zwolle, The Netherlands
24.05: South Of Heaven, Bilzen, Belgium
25.05: Fabrik, Coesfeld, Germany
26.05: Z7, Pratteln, Switzerland
27.05: Secret Place, Montpellier, France
28.05: Rock 'n Eat, Lyon, France
29.05: 7'er Club, Mannheim, Germany
30.05: La Boule Noire, Paris, France
31.05: Backstage, Munich, Germany
01.06: Tba
02.06: Gladhouse, Cottbus, Germany
03.06: Escape Metal Corner, Vienna, Austria
04.06: Tba
10.06: Hellsinki Metal Horizons festival, Helsinki, Finland (w. Shining, Vulture Industries, a.o.)*
24.06: Rock Imperium festival, Cartagena, Spain (w. Scorpions, Avanatasia, a.o.)*
* Without support/special guest
What's Next?
