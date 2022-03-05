Buried Realm To Release Self-Titled New Album In June; Shares New Lyric Video "Spectral Light"

Hailing from Colorado Springs, USA, Buried Realm is the one-man project of Josh Dummer who enlists the help of prominent musicians from around the world to bolster his already impressive songwriting and performance. Having released two albums already, "Embodiment of the Divine" (2020) and "The Ichor Carcinoma" (2017) he is gearing up to release a third, a self-titled full-length with a well-rounded group of well-known guests. The first single out will be "Spectral Light" featuring Dean Arnold (Primalfrost, ex-Vital Remains) who has appeared on both of the previous albums. Dummer gives some insight into the track:

"One of the faster songs on the album, 'Spectral Light' carries fun, intertwining leads/ melodies and non-stop, in-your-face vocals. The lyrics are mostly inspired by disturbing horror stories of possession and exploring the dark side of one's mind."

Taking influence from Swedish melodic death metal greats such as Opeth, Soilwork, and Scar Symmetry, listeners can expect to be confronted with a wall of riffs, wailing solos, and insane drumming. The album has its traditional arrangements at times but is also built on technical and chaotic grounds. Having opened up to the creativity of other musicians, “Buried Realm” is a decisive and original composition.

The nine-track album comes in at 38 minutes and is a ride of metal craftsmanship all the way through. It features other guests including Bob Katsionis and Christofer Malmström. Buried Realm is the result of Dummer always wanting to release a solo album and after working with many great musicians he intends to keep going as long as possible. The record will be released on June 3rd.

Tracklisting:

1. Entrance

2. Spectral Light

3. Poison Palace

4. The Iron Flame

5. Witch Bones

6. Where the Armless Phantoms Glide

7. Elder Gods

8. Quicksand Memory

9. He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (Alice Cooper cover)